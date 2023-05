Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV की डिलीवरी देश में शुरू, सिंगल चार्ज पर 631 किमी रेंज, चेक करें कीमत और फीचर्स

Congratulations to the proud new owners of Hyundai IONIQ 5. They are in for a delightful experience with its state-of-the-art technology, exceptionally long range and rapid charging capabilities. #Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #IONIQ5 #HyundaiIONIQ5 #Poweryourworld #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/cZQX5xzH1R