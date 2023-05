Hyundai EXTER.

First look.

Get ready.

Coming soon.

Think outside. Think EXTER.

To know more, click here: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #HyundaiEXTER #Thinkoutside #ComingSoon #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/ZlbTIMowia